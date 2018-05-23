VOLCANO

Kilauea volcano beams through the clouds in mesmerizing time lapse

EMBED </>More Videos

The nearby Gemini Observatory had a dazzling view of stars dancing above a glowing Kilauea. (Joy Pollard, Gemini Observatory/AURA/NSF)

Danny Clemens
HILO, Hawaii --
As threatening as it may be to those on the ground, the Kilauea volcano and its fissures looked downright celestial as they glowed into the night sky earlier this week.

The nearby Gemini Observatory in Hilo, Hawaii, captured a time-lapse glimpse at Kilauea from Monday night into Tuesday morning as the light from the volcano and its nearly two-dozen fissures beamed through the clouds. Stars can also be seen dancing across the night sky above the radiant volcano.

The observatory said in a release that the volcano's fissures were actively expelling lava during the period in which the time-lapse footage was shot. While one might expect the volcano and lava to produce a red glow, the camera used to shoot the video had its infrared filter removed, causing the glow to appear more white and blue than red.

At various points in the footage, a second, greener glow from Hilo's downtown area is visible next to Kilauea.

Despite its heavenly glow, Kilauea continues to pose a threat to those in its vicinity. Since the volcano began erupting in early May, it's destroyed dozens of homes and other structures and send thousands of evacuees packing.

Lava flowing from the volcano recently reached the ocean, causing a dangerous lava-haze phenomena known as 'laze' that sends acid- and glass-laced steam shooting into the air, creating yet another hazard for those downwind of the lava's ocean entry point.

Hawaii on edge: Kilauea volcano in photos
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanou.s. & worldtimelapsesciencesevere weatherHawaii
VOLCANO
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23
Girl from Guatemala burned in volcano eruption dies in Galveston
Small explosions, seismic activity continues from Hawaii's Kilauea
Houston restaurant holding meeting to help Guatemala victims
More volcano
WEATHER
Cat 5 Hurricane Lane approaching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News