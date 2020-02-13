Weather

Keep the umbrella handy through Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our award-winning weather comes to a quick close Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you'll want to keep your umbrellas close by Thursday through Saturday.

An active jet stream will take aim at Houston Thursday afternoon right as a warm front is pushing in from the Gulf, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Travis says these storms will be most prevalent northwest of Houston from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. No severe weather is expected, but there could be some loud rumbles of thunder and briefly heavy rain.



A weak front will also blow in Friday night, stalling nearby for the weekend. That will increase the chances for heavy rainfall Friday night and Saturday. Most areas will pick up about 1" of rain over those three days, but some spots north of Houston could pick up 2-3" of rain.
Rain chances will drop lower starting Sunday, but then get ready for a big warm up. Travis says temperatures next week will soar back to near 90 again, challenging record highs and records for warmest low temperatures.

After the warmup, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible late next week.

