Scattered heavy thunderstorms on Monday; Rain chances increase midweek

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday will bring another round of scattered showers and storms with the best chance of rain in the afternoon hours.These slow-moving storms could lead to isolated street flooding and produce brief funnel clouds, especially over the water. Neighborhoods that get a storm will enjoy rain-cooled temps in the 80s while the dry neighborhoods will heat up well into the 90s.Rain chances steadily go up as we head into midweek as moisture continues to get pumped into SE Texas.A tropical wave looks to push even higher levels of moisture into southeast Texas Wednesday and Thursday, and these tropical showers could lead to more widespread street flooding problems.By the end of next week, most neighborhoods will pick up 3-5" of rain, but isolated communities could get over half a foot of rain.By next weekend, the tropical moisture will be replaced by Saharan dust all the way from Africa. This could lead to a hazy gray sky and cause allergies and asthma to flare in sensitive individuals.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.