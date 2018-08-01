HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there are no tropical threats to the Gulf over the next five days as August starts off on a quiet note in the Atlantic.
A pocket of moisture over the northwest Caribbean Sea and southeast Gulf will blow right into Texas this weekend, bringing a chance for scattered downpours.
Meanwhile, a new tropical storm named Hector could threaten Hawaii in about 10 days. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Hector approaching category 2 status this weekend as it travels westward in the Pacific.
So far this season three named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.
Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.
