It's out with the rain and in with the COLD tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rain is moving away and the cold is blowing in. Low pressure is quickly moving north and away from Houston, which will partially clear out the sky overnight. There are still highwater spots and swollen creeks throughout Southeast Texas, so continue to use caution while driving, especially at night.Temperatures behind the cold front are falling quickly into the 40s. At the stroke of midnight temperatures will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s with a wind chill factor near freezing. Actual temperatures will fall into the upper 30s by sunrise with a wind chill in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Make sure you have a coat to keep you warm!We'll enjoy cool and dry weather to kick off 2021. It will be cold but sunny Friday (New Year's Day), Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm through early next week ahead of a cold front arriving around Wednesday.