It's out with the rain and in with the COLD tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rain is moving away and the cold is blowing in. Low pressure is quickly moving north and away from Houston, which will partially clear out the sky overnight. There are still highwater spots and swollen creeks throughout Southeast Texas, so continue to use caution while driving, especially at night.

How cold will it get tonight?



Temperatures behind the cold front are falling quickly into the 40s. At the stroke of midnight temperatures will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s with a wind chill factor near freezing. Actual temperatures will fall into the upper 30s by sunrise with a wind chill in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Make sure you have a coat to keep you warm!

What can we expect for the start of the new year?


We'll enjoy cool and dry weather to kick off 2021. It will be cold but sunny Friday (New Year's Day), Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm through early next week ahead of a cold front arriving around Wednesday.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
ABC13 StormTracker live video with Chief Forecaster David Tillman
Houston breaks weather record after 'snow' is documented
Cool front brings cooler temperatures than yesterday
