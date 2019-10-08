It's nice now, but how long will fall weather last?

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our first fall cool front has moved into the Gulf of Mexico. Now that we're north of the front, cooler and drier air has started to filter in. Expect mostly clear skies, comfortable temps, and low humidity levels through midday on Wednesday. We should experience lows in the low 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s.Temperatures will start to rise by Thursday with highs reaching back up into the upper 80s, but the heat isn't expected to stick around for long. A stronger cold front is forecast to move through Friday dropping high temperatures down into the upper 70s for the following weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.