It's good cuddle weather for Valentine's Day in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll have a good excuse to cuddle this Valentine's Day. Frost is possible Valentine's morning with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. The afternoon will bring sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s so it will be a perfect day to get outside!

Clouds roll back in Saturday, but the weekend will stay mostly dry. The next weather system will just graze us with a Sunday morning rain chance at just 20%. Temperatures will stay in a very pleasant range, especially Sunday.

A significant warm up is expected Monday with highs expected to hit near 80, but don't plant those spring gardens just yet. Another strong cold front will blow in next Tuesday, and it's possible another frost or light freeze could settle into southeast Texas before the end of the week. A cold rain should settle into Houston Wednesday and Thursday, which will likely trap temperatures in the 40s both days. Another round of heavy snow may fall from West Texas to North Texas and the Hill Country, but for now we'll most likely get a cold rain here in Southeast Texas.

