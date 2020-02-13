It's dry now, but here's how much rain could fall next week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're in for one more sunny, dry day before the weather pattern flips to wet and stormy Father's Day weekend and beyond.Temperatures today have quickly warmed and will continue to climb in to the low to mid 90s by the late afternoon.On Saturday enough moisture will spread in from the Gulf to bring back a few showers and thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon. Rain chances will be increasing on Sunday, with thunderstorms more likely from the late morning into the mid-afternoon.Deeper moisture arrives Monday and gets even deeper as the week goes on. This could lead to several rounds of heavy rain from Monday through Friday. You probably won't get rain every day, but any storm that does pop up in your neighborhood could drop a quick inch of rain. Add it all up, and rain totals in most neighborhoods could easily exceed 3" next week.By next weekend, the tropical moisture will be replaced by Saharan dust all the way from Africa. This could lead to a hazy gray sky and cause allergies and asthma to flare in sensitive individuals.