It's amazing outside! Here's when it gets messy this week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Championship weather is in the forecast through at least Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temps will drop into the low 50s again with a clear sky and lights winds overnight. Sunshine will warm us quickly to about 80 degrees with crisp, fall air still in place.

The clouds return Thursday ahead of a strong cold front blowing into Texas. Travis says this cold front won't reach Houston until Friday morning, and it should stay mostly dry until Thursday night as Gulf moisture surges in ahead of the front.

This front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms, followed by even colder air for the weekend. If the sky clears out as expected, this front may bring Houston its first morning in the 40s so far this fall.

Halloween is now in view of our 10-day forecast, and early indications are another cold front will arrive on October 30th, clearing out the sky and bringing more pleasant weather for trick-or-treat time.

