It's a hot weekend in Houston but rain relief is around the corner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The heat continued into this afternoon with highs climbing up to and over 100 degrees. The triple digit heat will continue into early next week as the heat ridge remains parked over Texas.A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m today. Heat index values are expected to range between 105 and 115 degrees. The heat advisory could continue into Sunday so make sure you take extra precautions if you are planning on spending time outdoors.The heat ridge should start moving back west as we head into midweek of next week allowing for deeper moisture to move back in. This should bring back a few rain chances for the second half of the week. This should also bring in some slightly less hot temperatures with highs back in the 90s.