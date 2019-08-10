Weather

It's a hot weekend in Houston but rain relief is around the corner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The heat continued into this afternoon with highs climbing up to and over 100 degrees. The triple digit heat will continue into early next week as the heat ridge remains parked over Texas.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m today. Heat index values are expected to range between 105 and 115 degrees. The heat advisory could continue into Sunday so make sure you take extra precautions if you are planning on spending time outdoors.

EMBED More News Videos

Strong rip currents will create hazardous swimming conditions



The heat ridge should start moving back west as we head into midweek of next week allowing for deeper moisture to move back in. This should bring back a few rain chances for the second half of the week. This should also bring in some slightly less hot temperatures with highs back in the 90s.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Woman shot at in alleged Cypress road rage incident
Man with 230+ animals living in "deplorable conditions" arrested: Constable
Firefighter killed in hazmat crash in Liberty County
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
Video: Police chase man on bike in SW Houston
Show More
Athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine
Woman claims meth found in vagina wasn't hers
Teen appears in court for allegedly killing woman who was riding in SUV
Family mourns the loss of siblings who drowned at Sylvan Beach
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly stabbing spree
More TOP STORIES News