We'll have one of our coolest mornings in some time tomorrow. Temps will start out in the lower 50s in Houston with upper 40s around Lake Livingston.Unsettled weather returns late in the day Monday. Scattered showers will begin during the evening rush hour and last through Tuesday. The wettest day of the week will be Wednesday. Moisture from Hurricane Wlla in the Pacific will increase the threat for heavy flooding rains across central and southeast Texas. Once this weather system clears, we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures, including the final weekend of October.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.