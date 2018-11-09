WEATHER

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A second cold front will blow across the Houston area overnight.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by Friday morning and they won't warm much from there.

The rain should move out by the evening but the bleachers could be wet for those heading to a Friday night football game.

Clouds and cold weather will linger through the weekend with rain returning Sunday.

The early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps into the 30s for the first time this season.

Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th, but our first freeze doesn't normally occur until December 3rd.

