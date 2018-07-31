The wet ground left behind from Tuesday's downpours will allow areas of fog to form overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the clear sky and calm winds favor fog formation during the overnight hours and early Wednesday.Once the fog burns off the sky should be sunny Wednesday afternoon. North winds will be blowing in dry air so the humidity will drop throughout the day.Tim says temperatures will still warm into the mid 90s, but it'll be a "dry heat."After a few dry days, the humidity will return by the weekend with more clouds and scattered showers.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.