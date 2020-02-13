It will feel like it's freezing in Houston by sunrise

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for even colder weather and the return of sunshine. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will dip into the upper 30s by sunrise, and we'll actually get to see the sun rise for a change! Clouds will gradually thin out through the night, leading to a beautiful end to the work week.Despite the sun, you'll still want your warm coat. Travis says the northeast wind will make it feel like it's freezing at 6 a.m., then temperatures will rebound into the mid 50s by 3 p.m.With a clear sky and lighter winds Friday night, Saturday will start off cold with lows in the mid 30s. Frost is likely, and a light freeze is possible north and east of Houston.Saturday afternoon looks to be pleasantly cool and dry. Sunday brings back a mostly cloudy sky with isolated showers late. A weak cold front will blow in Monday with just a 20% chance for a thunderstorm.If you're thinking about planting a vegetable or flower garden, you might want to hold off for another week. Another strong cold front is expected to push down from Canada and reach Houston Wednesday, putting us into frost and freeze territory by Thursday morning of next week. Travis says the early outlook for the first weekend of the Rodeo calls for milder temperatures with only a minor chance for showers.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.