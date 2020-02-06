Weather

It snowed somewhere in Texas, it just wasn't here!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday night's cold weather had some people in the Houston area thinking there was a chance for snow.

No snow fell in town, but if you headed out west and up north, you may have spotted some flurries.

ABC13 viewer Ana, who lives in Katy, swore she saw flakes. She recorded a short video showing her excitement.

"Yes, I am that nut out here in the middle of the night videotaping snow!" Ana said in the video. "It was 80 degrees yesterday and now we got some snow! My neighbors think I'm nuts."





In Mission Bend, there was no snow, but hail. A lot of ABC13 viewers shared videos of pellets bouncing off sidewalks and cars and trampolines.

Most of us just saw miserable, cold rain.

In Austin and other parts of Central Texas, it was a different story. KXAN-TV captured a snowy downtown Austin skyline.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonwinterwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
It'll be cold with plenty of sunshine
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Mom says Alief ISD won't let 6-year-old son wear earrings
First 100 drivers get free gas at this gas station in Pasadena
New employee allegedly steals $17,000 on very first day of work
Truck thief chased down by owner in the Heights
Driver expected to be charged in fiery crash that killed 3
Show More
Girl fighting rare disease gets surprise ahead of surgery
Massive fight breaks out at TSU Lady Tigers game
Woman robbed and pepper sprayed while pumping gas
Houston teen goes from homeless to earning college scholarship
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News