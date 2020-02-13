It feels like May, but a front is coming to cool Houston off

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's official: Houston hit 90-degrees Wednesday afternoon for the first time in 2020. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that's the average high for May 31! This early appearance of May's weather will continue until a cool front arrives Saturday.Another round of low clouds will develop overnight as the atmosphere cools off into the upper 60s. You can expect an abundance of sunshine Thursday afternoon to push the mercury back toward 90. The Gulf breeze will be stronger Thursday and Friday, which Travis says should keep us just below 90-degrees.A Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive early Saturday afternoon, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures Saturday night and Sunday. A line of thunderstorms could blow in along the front Saturday, but the rest of the weekend looks dry.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.