Weather

It feels like May, but a front is coming to cool Houston off

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's official: Houston hit 90-degrees Wednesday afternoon for the first time in 2020. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that's the average high for May 31! This early appearance of May's weather will continue until a cool front arrives Saturday.

Another round of low clouds will develop overnight as the atmosphere cools off into the upper 60s. You can expect an abundance of sunshine Thursday afternoon to push the mercury back toward 90. The Gulf breeze will be stronger Thursday and Friday, which Travis says should keep us just below 90-degrees.

A Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive early Saturday afternoon, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures Saturday night and Sunday. A line of thunderstorms could blow in along the front Saturday, but the rest of the weekend looks dry.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Houston-area poised to cross 400 coronavirus cases
Brazoria County issues "stay safe at home" order
President Trump declares major disaster in Texas
Who gets what from Washington's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
What we know about Houston area layoffs
GOOD NEWS! Houston's Nutcracker Market goes virtual
Show More
Officials arrive at Dillard's opened during 'stay home' order
Stocks have first back-to-back gains since sell-off began
Here's when experts say COVID-19 could end in Houston
Inside Houston-bound flight that flew with 11 passengers
China hid coronavirus information, should pay billions, lawsuit alleges
More TOP STORIES News