HOUSTON WEATHER: Isolated storms falling now, but fall weather 5 days away

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hot weather continues through the first weekend of October, but some real heat relief is on the way. You can expect highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures between 100-105. There may be a few cooling downpours every day through the weekend, but chances will remain slim.Next week looks to bring a welcome change as a real fall front pushes through Texas on Monday. This front should make for much more comfortable conditions with drier air and cooler temperatures sticking around for most of the work week. This front will bring gusty winds up to 30 mph but it only comes with a small chance for showers. High temperatures behind the front are expected to be in the low 80s with lows in the 50s for a few mornings. Lows next week will be the coolest we've felt in Houston since April 21st.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.