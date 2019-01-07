WEATHER

Houston Weather: Dense fog possible overnight and early Tuesday

We could see a shower ahead of a weak cold front that will move through our area Tuesday evening.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Moist air blowing into southeast Texas could allow areas of dense fog to form overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says visibility could be near zero in some locations early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be warmer than normal again Tuesday afternoon, climbing into the mid 70s. A cool front pushing into the warm air could produce isolated rain.

Drier, cooler weather returns on Wednesday. Tim says another front will give us a better chance for thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday.

