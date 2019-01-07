Moist air blowing into southeast Texas could allow areas of dense fog to form overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says visibility could be near zero in some locations early Tuesday morning.Temperatures will be warmer than normal again Tuesday afternoon, climbing into the mid 70s. A cool front pushing into the warm air could produce isolated rain.Drier, cooler weather returns on Wednesday. Tim says another front will give us a better chance for thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.