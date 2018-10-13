ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Warm weekend in Houston, then big cool down next week

ABC13 Meteorologist David Tillman is tracking possible severe weather Saturday afternoon. (Shutterstock)

Humidity returns this weekend with isolated light rain Saturday and Sunday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Did you enjoy the cooler weather? Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it's going to be warm and muggy again this weekend, before another cool front arrives early next week.

Southeast winds will bring back higher humidity and clouds on Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated light rain showers might develop in the moist air blowing off the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures both days will be in the mid to upper 80s.

But the warm weather won't last.



A real cool front arrives early Monday morning. But it won't be pretty behind this cool front. Clouds and rain will linger behind the front, keeping it cloudy and wet all of next week. Temps will only reach the upper 50s and 60s during the afternoon.
