eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Iota forms as 30th named storm of hurricane season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Iota has formed, and the latest forecast brings this storm in to a category 3 hurricane upon making landfall along the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras. Unfortunately, these are the same areas that are still cleaning up after Eta delivered 40" of rain earlier this month.

This system has the potential to produce 20 to 30 inches of rain primarily across northern Nicaragua and Honduras. This system will not have any impacts on Texas.

Meanwhile, Theta will move eastward toward Africa and Europe, posing no threat to America.

Eta has moved off the coast of the southeastern U.S. and is generating high swells. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.



Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.



