Weather

The International Space Station will fly over Houston Wednesday evening

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The International Space Station will fly over Houston and all of southeast Texas Wednesday evening.

Scattered clouds will linger over much of the city, the weather will provide good conditions to see the ISS shooting 17,000 miles per hour across the sky, about 250 miles above earth.

The perfect time to see this rare sighting will be at about 7:51 p.m. If you look towards the southwest, you'll see a bright light, brighter than Venus, zipping across the sky. At about 7:54 p.m., the ISS will be directly overhead at its highest point.

It should disappear across the horizon at about 7:56 p.m.

In the video above, Travis walks you through exactly what you need to know to make sure you don't miss this sighting.

Also, check out Eyewitness News weather section for educational videos the entire ABC13 weather team has put together for students who are out of school and at home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worldwide coronavirus cases top 200,000
3,500 Halliburton employees furloughed in Houston
39 coronavirus cases confirmed in Houston area
Houston Zoo entertains children with daily Facebook Lives
Dancing teacher still moving while social distancing
Second coronavirus related death reported in Texas
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
Show More
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Drive-thru testing sites availability still unknown in Houston
List of events canceled and postponed in Houston-area
Firefighters concerned as protective gear runs low
Friday's cold front could help wash away the oak pollen
More TOP STORIES News