The International Space Station will fly over Houston Tuesday evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The International Space Station will fly over Houston and all of southeast Texas Tuesday evening.
With thunderstorms clearing out and mostly clear skies covering much of the city, the weather will provide the perfect sky conditions to see the ISS shooting 17,000 miles per hour across the sky, about 250 miles above earth.
The perfect time to see this rare sighting will be at about 8:39 p.m. If you look towards the southwest, you'll see a bright light, brighter than Venus, zipping across the sky. At about 8:42 p.m., the ISS will be directly overhead at its highest point.
It should disappear across the horizon at about 8:44 p.m.
In the video above, Travis walks you through exactly what you need to know to make sure you don't miss this sighting.
If you do miss it tonight, there's another opportunity to view it Wednesday evening starting at 7:51PM for about six minutes. This time it will be lower on the horizon.
Also, check out Eyewitness News weather section for educational videos the entire ABC13 weather team has put together for students who are out of school and at home.
