International Space Station flying visibly over Houston Wednesday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Set a reminder on your phone and tell your friends!

We have an amazing opportunity tonight to see the International Space Station fly directly over Houston, and the weather should cooperate.

Look toward the southwest at 9:23PM and follow the bright dot that appears for six minutes until it disappears on the northeast horizon.

In the video above, Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog walks you through exactly what you need to know to make sure you don't miss the rare opportunity.
