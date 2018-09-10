THIS JUST IN: @NHC_Atlantic now gives a 40% chance this tropical wave develops in the Gulf. Regardless of development, the steering flow pushes the moisture into Texas by Friday.



— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 10, 2018

Peak hurricane season is living up to its reputation this September. There are currently three tropical storms to monitor, as well as a disturbance moving into the Gulf.Rapidly intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike a direct and dangerous blow anywhere from the Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic region later this week, possibly as a fearsome category 4. After that, it could stall and bring tremendous rains and flooding to the Carolinas and the Virginias.Helene and Isaac also formed in the central and eastern Atlantic. Helene has prompted tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches for parts of the Cape Verde Islands. Isaac is moving due west towards the Windward Islands and could make it there as a hurricane late this week. We have plenty of time to watch them both.But before that ever happens, there's another disturbance entering the Gulf that needs to be monitored for tropical development. A large mass of tropical moisture now in the southwest Caribbean sea will lift into the Gulf early next week and head toward Texas. The National Hurricane Center now gives it a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. Regardless of that, heavy downpours are looking more likely for coastal regions of Texas as the weekend approaches.We are in peak hurricane season, so please continue to stay informed and aware of what is happening in the tropics.