As Hurricane Hanna heads towards the south Texas coast Saturday, ABC13's Ted Oberg captured worsening conditions and damage from the category one storm.- Ted Oberg in Baffin Bay as Hanna sprays the area with heavy rainfall.- Ted Oberg in Riviera Beach, Texas, where residents were spotted preparing for the worst of Hurricane Hanna.- Ted Oberg on a beach in North Padre Island, approximately 30 miles from where the hurricane is projected to make landfall.- Ted Oberg said the strength of Hurricane Hanna is felt in Port Mansfield and all over the region.