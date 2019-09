EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imelda's heavy rains are just about over. It's outer rain bands brought record rains to the area. Bush Airport had over 9 inches and more than 25 inches fell over northeast Harris County over two daysThe last advisory on Imelda has been issued and no more organized heavy flooding rain is expected for the area. However. enough tropical moisture is left over to give us scattered, heavy downpours today. A Flash Flood Watch remains in place until 7pm.We have a couple of other systems currently ongoing in the Atlantic including Hurricane Humberto and Jerry. Humberto is expected to move northeast further into the Atlantic and away from land. Jerry will stay well east of the U. S. but it may get close to Bermuda early next wee.During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app