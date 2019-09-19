Tropical Depression Imelda continues to bring heavy rain to Southeast Texas

Imelda's center should be in North Texas Thursday night into Friday. This will bring down rain chances for us as we head into Friday.
Our main concern with this system will be the potential for flash flooding. This threat will last through Thursday night.
We have a couple of other systems currently ongoing in the Atlantic including Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Jerry. Humberto is expected to move northeast further into the Atlantic and away from land. Tropical Storm Jerry could intensify into a hurricane Thursday night into Friday as it approaches the Caribbean. Right now, the track takes Jerry north of Puerto Rico and then veers it north after.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit