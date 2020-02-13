Icy roads possible Thursday followed by pipe-busting temperatures overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10334746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the different possible types of winter precipitation, a slight change in temperature can make a big difference.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another disturbance tracking through the atmosphere will bring a chance for a light wintry mix on Thursday. Bridges and overpasses are at risk of freezing up with a glaze of ice.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north and west of Houston until 6 p.m. Thursday for the following counties: Austin, Brazos, Colorado, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, Washington. This means travel could be impacted by icy road conditions.Temperatures in Houston will slowly climb into the upper 30s as the sky will remain cloudy, and the north wind at 15-25 mph will make it feel like its in the 20s most of the day.A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect Thursday night from midnight to 9 a.m. Friday. This means pipes are in jeopardy of freezing up and bursting.Temperatures will drop back below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings. Temperatures will stay well above freezing starting Saturday night.Widespread sunshine will return Friday, but the sky will cloud back over this weekend as warm, moist air moves over the cold shelf waters. Sea fog is likely to return as early as Saturday night. A weak cold front arriving Sunday night will push away the sea fog. This will bring back abundant sunshine Monday and Tuesday. More clouds and sea fog will return Wednesday of next week.