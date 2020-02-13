Icy roads possible overnight as temperatures drop below freezing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10348040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's been a long week already for the region with the winter storm. But it's still not over. ABC13's Rachel Briers outlines what's next.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued do to expected light sleet and or snow, mainly to the north and west of Houston. Lingering moisture on roads anywhere in our area may freeze later tonight and Thursday morning. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/pvISmpA7RI — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) February 17, 2021

HARD FREEZE WATCH is in effect for late Thursday into Friday morning. Our forecasted low temp for Friday morning in Houston is 24 degrees.



You do not need to drip your faucets tonight, but you may want to Thursday night into Friday morning as temps drop below 25 degrees. pic.twitter.com/aQPVj9Q8RJ — Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) February 17, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10334746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the different possible types of winter precipitation, a slight change in temperature can make a big difference.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our latest winter storm is over, but more freezing temperatures on the way that could ice up the roads overnight.Drizzle and mist will continue off and on through the night, and with temperatures dropping below freezing, bridges and overpasses are at risk of freezing up with a glaze of ice. Another disturbance tracking through the atmosphere will bring a chance for a light wintry mix Thursday morning and afternoon.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north and west of Houston until noon Thursday for the following counties: Austin, Brazos, Colorado, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, Washington. This means travel could be impacted by icy road conditions.Temperatures in Houston will slowly climb into the upper 30s and should clear the freezing mark by 10 a.m. Thursday. The sky will remain cloudy, and the north wind at 15-25 mph will make it feel like its in the 20s most of the day.A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect Thursday night from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. This means pipes are in jeopardy of freezing up and bursting.Temperatures will drop back below freezing Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are also expected Friday and Saturday mornings. Temperatures will stay well above freezing starting Saturday night.Widespread sunshine will return Friday, but the sky will cloud back over this weekend as warm, moist air moves over the cold shelf waters. Sea fog is likely to return as early as Saturday night. A weak cold front arriving Sunday night will push away the sea fog. This will bring back abundant sunshine Monday and Tuesday. More clouds and sea fog will return Wednesday of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.