Icy roads possible overnight as temperatures drop below freezing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our latest winter storm is over, but more freezing temperatures on the way that could ice up the roads overnight.

Drizzle and mist will continue off and on through the night, and with temperatures dropping below freezing, bridges and overpasses are at risk of freezing up with a glaze of ice. Another disturbance tracking through the atmosphere will bring a chance for a light wintry mix Thursday morning and afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north and west of Houston until noon Thursday for the following counties: Austin, Brazos, Colorado, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, Washington. This means travel could be impacted by icy road conditions.



Temperatures in Houston will slowly climb into the upper 30s and should clear the freezing mark by 10 a.m. Thursday. The sky will remain cloudy, and the north wind at 15-25 mph will make it feel like its in the 20s most of the day.

A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect Thursday night from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. This means pipes are in jeopardy of freezing up and bursting.



READ ALSO: Travis Herzog explains what makes some winter precipitation more dangerous

How much longer will we have to endure freezing temperatures?
Temperatures will drop back below freezing Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are also expected Friday and Saturday mornings. Temperatures will stay well above freezing starting Saturday night.

When will the sunshine return?
Widespread sunshine will return Friday, but the sky will cloud back over this weekend as warm, moist air moves over the cold shelf waters. Sea fog is likely to return as early as Saturday night. A weak cold front arriving Sunday night will push away the sea fog. This will bring back abundant sunshine Monday and Tuesday. More clouds and sea fog will return Wednesday of next week.

