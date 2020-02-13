Icy roads possible overnight as temperatures drop below freezing

Drizzle and mist will continue off and on through the night, and with temperatures dropping below freezing, bridges and overpasses are at risk of freezing up with a glaze of ice. Another disturbance tracking through the atmosphere will bring a chance for a light wintry mix Thursday morning and afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north and west of Houston until noon Thursday for the following counties: Austin, Brazos, Colorado, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, Washington. This means travel could be impacted by icy road conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued do to expected light sleet and or snow, mainly to the north and west of Houston. Lingering moisture on roads anywhere in our area may freeze later tonight and Thursday morning. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/pvISmpA7RI— David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) February 17, 2021
Temperatures in Houston will slowly climb into the upper 30s and should clear the freezing mark by 10 a.m. Thursday. The sky will remain cloudy, and the north wind at 15-25 mph will make it feel like its in the 20s most of the day.
Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.
A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect Thursday night from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. This means pipes are in jeopardy of freezing up and bursting.
HARD FREEZE WATCH is in effect for late Thursday into Friday morning. Our forecasted low temp for Friday morning in Houston is 24 degrees.— Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) February 17, 2021
You do not need to drip your faucets tonight, but you may want to Thursday night into Friday morning as temps drop below 25 degrees. pic.twitter.com/aQPVj9Q8RJ
READ ALSO: Travis Herzog explains what makes some winter precipitation more dangerous
How much longer will we have to endure freezing temperatures?
Temperatures will drop back below freezing Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are also expected Friday and Saturday mornings. Temperatures will stay well above freezing starting Saturday night.
When will the sunshine return?
Widespread sunshine will return Friday, but the sky will cloud back over this weekend as warm, moist air moves over the cold shelf waters. Sea fog is likely to return as early as Saturday night. A weak cold front arriving Sunday night will push away the sea fog. This will bring back abundant sunshine Monday and Tuesday. More clouds and sea fog will return Wednesday of next week.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.