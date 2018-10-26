WEATHER

Hurricane wipes Hawaiian island off the map

A hurricane caused a small Hawaiian island to disappear.

HONOLULU, Hawaii --
A hurricane in the Pacific Ocean has wiped a small Hawaiian island off the map.

Video shows East Island in July.

The 11-acre island northwest of Honolulu vanished after Hurricane Walaka struck the island earlier this month.

Until now, the island was home to a variety of coral, fish, birds and marine mammals, many of which can only be found in the Hawaiian Islands.

