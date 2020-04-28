Hurricane Watch issued for upper Texas coast ahead of Hurricane Delta

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6838418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What's it like in the middle of a hurricane as it's bearing down on you? A storm chaser takes us inside Delta.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from San Luis Pass to High Island.From High Island eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana, a Hurricane Watch has been issued.Tropical storm conditions are expected with northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with seas of 14 to 19 feet. A Storm Surge Watch is also in effect from High Island to the Alabama-Florida border.Delta is now a Category 2 storm, making landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula near Puerto Morelos, which is between Cancun and Playa Del Carmen.Delta made landfall with winds of 110 mph. An observation site near Cancun reported peak winds of 84 mph with a gust to 106 mph.The left side of the cone of uncertainty no longer extends to the southeast Texas coastline. Confidence is growing on a central Louisiana landfall Friday evening.Some minor impacts to Texas are also possible even though the storm will make landfall far to our east.Although some weakening is likely over the Yucatan peninsula, it is expected to regain strength when it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night and Thursday.Even though we are no longer in the cone, minor coastal flooding, rough surf, rip currents, and tropical storm force wind gusts are possible along our coast.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the jet stream shifts and fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State. We are almost there! You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, just in case.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.