Tracking Laura: Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings issued in these locations

Laura's landfall predicted Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service has now issued Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings from San Luis Pass and eastward along the upper Texas coast. The warnings stretch into Louisiana. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings also stretch up further inland. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Houston.

Laura is now a hurricane with 75 mph winds. Hurricane Laura is zeroing in on a Texas or Louisiana landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday, likely as a major hurricane.

10 A.M. UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center "nudged" the forecast cone a little to the west of the previous track (4 am). Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings were issued from San Luis Pass and eastward.



As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Laura was located in the Gulf of Mexico moving west-northwest. Laura's maximum sustained winds are at 75 mph.

The minimum central pressure is dropping and now down to 990 millibars. A drop in pressure is the sign of a strengthening storm.



Laura is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane along the Gulf Coast as early as Wednesday night. Tropical storm force winds are possible as early as Wednesday afternoon, so you will want to complete your preparations by Wednesday morning.

Watches and warnings have been issued that now cover parts of southeast Texas.

A Hurricane Warning stretches along the coast from San Luis Pass to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Chambers, Coastal Galveston, inland Galveston, Coastal Harris, Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, Liberty, and Polk counties are included in the hurricane warning.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River. Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, coastal Harris County, coastal Galveston County, coastal Brazoria County, Brazoria Islands and Chambers County are under this warning.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Sargent, TX to San Luis Pass.

Fort Bend, Grimes, Houston, Inland Brazoria, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Brazoria Islands, and Coastal Brazoria are also included in the tropical storm warning.

These watches all mean those conditions are possible by Wednesday afternoon.

As a result of the latest information, some areas have issued mandatory or voluntary evacuations.

The City of Galveston's mandatory order went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Residents should secure loose items on their property and leave the island with all family members and pets.

Meanwhile, officials said evacuations are voluntary for those on the Bolivar Peninsula and residents and Chambers and Brazoria Counties. Voluntary evacuations are issued in the coastal communities of Seabrook and Nassau Bay, though officials said that could change depending on further updates.

Even those who don't live near the water are being told to be prepared.

We are entering peak hurricane season and all indications are that the already record-breaking season could get even busier over the coming weeks. Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November.

Here are some resources that may help you and your family get ready for this hurricane season:
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit
Hurricane Season: Before, During and After
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.


