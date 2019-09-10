eye on the gulf

Hurricane season 2019: Historic peak for tropical development arrives

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today marks the historic "peak" of hurricane season, so activity in the tropics is expected to remain active.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted three areas for potential development. A disturbance near the Bahamas bares the most watching as it will get into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. There's only a 30% chance it develops over the next five days, but it could track anywhere from Florida to Texas. We have low rain chances in our forecast after the weekend because of this low, but with its uncertain path, those rain chances will likely change as we get a better feel for which part of the Gulf coast it will impact. Our weather team will keep you posted.

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

