Hurricane season 2019 forecast: AccuWeather makes predictions for Atlantic storms

Spring has just begun, which means hurricane season is right around the corner.
Hurricane season for Atlantic storms officially runs June 1 to November 30. This year, AccuWeather is predicting:
12-14 storms
5-7 hurricanes
2-4 major hurricanes
"This year we think that there will be a few less tropical storms and lower numbers in hurricanes," Atlantic hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.
AccuWeather is forecasting that the current El Nino phase, which causes stronger westerly wind, will continue through hurricane season. These winds limit topical cyclone development.
This year, you'll see AccuWeather expressing the severity of hurricanes in a new way. The AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes factors in the current hurricane scale along with flooding rain, storm surge and economic damage and loss.
No matter the forecast, AccuWeather says everyone living in the Atlantic hurricane basin, especially on the coasts, should have a hurricane plan in place.
