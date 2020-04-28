Hurricane Sally floods the northern Gulf Coast

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning as it moved over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.Sally is forecast to continue its slow movement, bringing historic flooding to the Mississippi, Alabama and Florida coastlines.Hurricane warnings have been issued for all of the Mississippi and Alabama coastline, and into part of the Florida Panhandle, including Pensacola.Sally is moving very slowly which will cause even more flooding/storm surge problems.There will be no direct impacts to Texas.There is also a tropical disturbance over the southwest Gulf and has a medium (60%) chance of developing as it meanders over the Bay of Campeche the next few days. This disturbance will eventually lift back north toward Texas, and could send more rain our way early next week. While no computer model currently develops this low pressure into anything significant, we will have to monitor it for some slow tropical development as it nears Texas early next week. The water is very warm over the western Gulf, the wind shear will be light, and the Bay of Campeche is notorious for rapidly spinning up small tropical weather systems.Meanwhile, there are three other named storms spinning over the Atlantic: Hurricane Paulette, Hurricane Teddy, and Tropical Storm Vicky. All three of them will stay far away from the Gulf.Wilfred is the lone remaining name on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list.If we run out of names, we will move on to using the letters of the Greek alphabet. The only time that's happened was in the record-breaking 2005 hurricane season.We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.