Weather

HURRICANE OUTLOOK: What experts predict this storm season could bring

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1, and now we have an idea of how many major hurricanes forecasters are expecting this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its outlook, predicting a near-normal season with a 70 percent chance of nine to 15 named storms with top winds of at least 39 mph.

Of those, four to eight are predicted to become hurricanes with top winds of at least 74 mph. Two to four major hurricanes are predicted to reach Category 3, 4 or 5.

NOAA said to keep in mind this outlook does not suggest how many of the storms will hit land.

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season was destructive. The storms caused $50 billion in damages.

Two names were retired, Michael and Florence.

Regardless of what forms, everyone living in the Atlantic hurricane basin, especially on the coasts, should have a hurricane plan in place.

A basic emergency supply kit includes water, food, battery-powered or hand crank radio, flash light and extra batteries and a first aid kit.

Get more tips on what to have in your kit.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

HURRICANE COVERAGE:
Hurricane season 2019: How storms are named, what's coming this year

Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean

What is a hurricane? Tropical storm terms explained

What you need to do in the event of a hurricane
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News