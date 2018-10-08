The National Hurricane Center says Michael is now a hurricane and will continue to strengthen as it approaches the U.S.Hurricane Michael's maximum sustained winds were near 75 mph (110 kph). The hurricane is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico, where very warm water temperatures and favorable atmospheric conditions were expected to fuel its strength.We now have strong agreement between our computer models that Michael is going to move towards the Florida panhandle. Right now it is forecast to make landfall as a category 3 hurricane but it may make it to major hurricane status if conditions in the Gulf are right. After it makes landfall, its heavy rain and moisture is expected to move towards the Carolinas, an area devastated by Florence just a couple of weeks ago.Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued an order for a state of emergency for 26 counties to rush preparations in the Panhandle and the Big Bend area, freeing up resources and activating 500 members of the Florida National Guard ahead of Tropical Storm Michael."This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous," Scott said Sunday after receiving a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center. He warned that storm surge could affect areas of Florida not in the storm's direct path.As of 8 a.m. EDT Monday, the storm was centered about 120 miles (190 kilometers) east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and moving to the north at about 7 mph (11 kph).There's also a hurricane named Sergio in the Pacific that is going to take an unusual right turn toward the United States. We'll need to keep a close eye on where that moisture tracks after landfall but we have plenty of time to watch it.