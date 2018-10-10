HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael damage: See the monster storm's aftermath in Panama City, Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

After Michael passed, a TV crew encountered downed trees and power lines, damaged buildings and broken windows in Panama City. (WFTV)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --
Powerful Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods before continuing its destructive march inland across the Southeast. It was the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years and at least one death was reported during its passage.

After the storm passed, a WFTV news crew toured the damage in Panama City. The crew encountered downed trees and power lines, damaged buildings and broken windows. Travel through Panama City with the news crew in the video above.

MORE: Mexico Beach swamped by storm surge from Hurricane Michael
EMBED More News Videos

In Mexico Beach, Fla., one resident said all that remained from one nearby home was a sea of debris floating in the floodwaters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldfloridasevere weatherstorm damagewind damagehurricane michael
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Home virtually untouched from Hurricane Michael's destruction
Disney donating $1 million to Hurricane Michael relief
46 unaccounted for in Florida town after Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Trae tha Truth goes to Florida to help Michael victims
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
THIS WEEKEND: chilly starts and warm afternoons
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian island off the map
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Woman uses bucket to get floodwater out of Santa Fe home
Nearly 9 in. of rain sends water into homes in Galveston Co.
More Weather
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Coogs blowout undefeated South Florida, 57-36
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News