Hurricane Laura makes landfall as Cat 4 in Louisiana with 150mph winds

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Laura remains an "extremely dangerous" storm after making landfall today as a Category 4 in Cameron, Louisiana,Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding are expected along the northwest Gulf coast.Houston was spared from the major impacts and power outages, but our neighbors to the east were not so fortunate.The Houston area may still experience gusty winds but should remain dry today. Eastern cities including Winnie, Liberty, and Livingston may still experience damaging winds as the hurricane moves north across land later this morning.As of 1 a.m. Thursday, Laura is still a Category 4 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, moving north at 15mph. Minimum central pressure is at 941 MB.Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings extend from San Luis Pass and eastward along the upper Texas coast. The warnings stretch into Louisiana. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings also stretch up north through east Texas almost all the way into Oklahoma and Arkansas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.