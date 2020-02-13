hurricane laura

Hurricane Laura makes landfall as Cat 4 in Louisiana with 150mph winds

Laura's landfall predicted early Thursday morning as a Category 4 hurricane
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Laura remains an "extremely dangerous" storm after making landfall today as a Category 4 in Cameron, Louisiana,

Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding are expected along the northwest Gulf coast.

Houston was spared from the major impacts and power outages, but our neighbors to the east were not so fortunate.

The Houston area may still experience gusty winds but should remain dry today. Eastern cities including Winnie, Liberty, and Livingston may still experience damaging winds as the hurricane moves north across land later this morning.

LAURA POSITION AND TRACK



As of 1 a.m. Thursday, Laura is still a Category 4 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, moving north at 15mph. Minimum central pressure is at 941 MB.

SEE MORE: Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean

Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings extend from San Luis Pass and eastward along the upper Texas coast. The warnings stretch into Louisiana. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings also stretch up north through east Texas almost all the way into Oklahoma and Arkansas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Houston.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

