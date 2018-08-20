WEATHER

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic remains quiet

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has the tropical weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic this week. but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says America's 50th state needs to keep a close eye on Hurricane Lane.

Lane is a major hurricane and could impact all of the Hawaiian Islands late this week as it turns north in the Central Pacific.

Travis also says that while the Atlantic is quiet for now, a strong tropical wave is expected to emerge out of Africa this weekend that bears watching for development over the deep tropics.

So far this season five named storms have formed in the Atlantic. The next name on the list is Florence.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.
