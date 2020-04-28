eye on the gulf

Hurricane Iota forecast to reach Cat 4 at landfall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Iota is now a hurricane in the Western Caribbean, poised to make landfall as a Cat 4 storm around the Nicaragua/Honduras border. Unfortunately, these are the same areas that are still cleaning up after Eta delivered 40" of rain earlier this month.

This system has the potential to produce 20 to 30 inches of rain primarily across northern Nicaragua and Honduras. This system will not have any impacts on Texas.


Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.



