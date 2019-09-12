hurricane ike

Hurricane Ike: Storm that Galveston on September 12, 2008

It was Friday, September 12, 2008, when the first signs of Hurricane Ike appeared on Galveston Island, as immense waves began crashing into the seawall in a dramatic visualization of what was to come.



The powerful category 2 storm ravaged the Gulf Coast, flattening homes and obliterating entire towns and creating a huge storm surge that destroyed buildings and businesses along Galveston's Seawall.

It's one of the deadliest and most expensive storms, costing an estimated $34.8 billion.

Due to the massive damage and number of deaths, the World Meteorological Organization retired the name Ike in April of 2009.
