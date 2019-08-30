eye on the gulf

Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane on Labor Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dorian has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane and is expected to intensify into a major hurricane as it approaches the Bahamas. Dorian currently has wind speeds at 105 mph and is moving NW at 13 mph.

It'll affect the southeastern Bahamas later tonight or early tomorrow with gusty winds and heavy rain. The storm is now forecast to be a major category 4 storm with 140 mph winds as it crashes into Florida later this weekend or early next week. This is starting to look like a devastating storm for Florida. At this time, we see no evidence of direct impacts on southeast Texas.

An area of low pressure, not related to Dorian, will cross the western Gulf next week. Most of its rain will fall over south Texas and Mexico. An isolated shower is about all we will see from the system.

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store

Get it on Google Play


SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweathertropical weathereye on the gulf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
Hurricane hunters: Take a journey into the eye of the storm
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to watch ABC13 if your power or cable goes out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected Botox bandit strikes again at Greenway med spa
Woman crushed by motorized gate in Fort Bend County
"I came down here to raise $10k worth of hell': Harvey victim
Joe Webb injured in Texans' 22-10 loss to Rams
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
Love burns bright in surprise marriage proposal at Houston park
Thieves steal wheelchair from Houston girl with special needs
Show More
Mom says son kicked out of school over social media post
Thieves steal mail from 90 mailboxes in Willowbrook area
Woman falls asleep in car, wakes up on driveway; car missing
Man accused of killing couple to avoid murder trial testimony
New Texans women's collection showcases the diverse female fan
More TOP STORIES News