Hurricane Dorian rapidly intensifies to category 4 hurricane

NEW AT 7:30PM: The National Hurricane Center issues a special update upgrading Hurricane #Dorian to a category 4 wind speed storm with 130 mph sustained winds. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/kqSFV7Vx2g— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 31, 2019
A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions will be possible by Sunday.
The storm is now forecast to be a major category 4 storm with 140 mph winds as it slams into the Bahamas late this weekend. The forecast continues to slow down the forward speed of Dorian, meaning impacts to Florida may not be felt until early next week. It is also possible that the slower forward speed will allow Dorian to turn north before making a direct landfall in Florida. Dorian is no threat to Texas.
An area of low pressure, not related to Dorian, will cross the western Gulf next week. Most of its rain will fall over south Texas and Mexico. An isolated shower is about all we will see from the system.
