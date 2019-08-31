eye on the gulf

Hurricane Dorian rapidly intensifies to category 4 hurricane

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dorian has strengthened into a category 4 hurricane. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says peak wind speeds are now estimated to be at 130 mph due to a dramatic drop in the pressure Friday afternoon.



A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions will be possible by Sunday.

The storm is now forecast to be a major category 4 storm with 140 mph winds as it slams into the Bahamas late this weekend. The forecast continues to slow down the forward speed of Dorian, meaning impacts to Florida may not be felt until early next week. It is also possible that the slower forward speed will allow Dorian to turn north before making a direct landfall in Florida. Dorian is no threat to Texas.

An area of low pressure, not related to Dorian, will cross the western Gulf next week. Most of its rain will fall over south Texas and Mexico. An isolated shower is about all we will see from the system.

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

