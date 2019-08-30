Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane on Labor Day

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions will be possible by Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Saturday.
The storm is now forecast to be a major category 4 storm with 140 mph winds as it slams into the Bahamas late this weekend. This is starting to look like a devastating storm for Florida. At this time, we see no evidence of direct impacts on southeast Texas.
An area of low pressure, not related to Dorian, will cross the western Gulf next week. Most of its rain will fall over south Texas and Mexico. An isolated shower is about all we will see from the system.
