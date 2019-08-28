Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane

The storm is now forecast to be a major category 3 storm as it crosses Florida this weekend. At this time, we see no evidence of direct impacts on southeast Texas.
We'll have to watch the Gulf of Mexico more closely late next week, as a (most likely) non-tropical area of low pressure approaches from the east. Our chances for heavy rain may go up then.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit