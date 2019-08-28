eye on the gulf

Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dorian has been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane. Dorian currently has wind speeds at 75 mph and is moving NW at 13 mph. It'll affect Puerto Rico today with wind and heavy rain. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Vieques and Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the British Virgin Islands.

The storm is now forecast to be a major category 3 storm as it crosses Florida this weekend. At this time, we see no evidence of direct impacts on southeast Texas.

We'll have to watch the Gulf of Mexico more closely late next week, as a (most likely) non-tropical area of low pressure approaches from the east. Our chances for heavy rain may go up then.

