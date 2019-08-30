eye on the gulf

Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane on Labor Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dorian remains a category 1 hurricane and is expected to intensify as it approaches the Bahamas. Dorian currently has wind speeds at 85 mph and is moving NW at 13 mph.

It'll affect the southeastern Bahamas later tonight or early tomorrow with gusty winds and heavy rain. The storm is now forecast to be a major category 4 storm as it crosses Florida later this weekend or early next week. At this time, we see no evidence of direct impacts on southeast Texas.

An area of low pressure, not related to Dorian, will cross the western Gulf next week. Most of its rain will fall over south Texas and Mexico. An isolated shower is about all we will see from the system.

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

