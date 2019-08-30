eye on the gulf

Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane on Labor Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dorian has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane and is expected to intensify into a major hurricane as it approaches the Bahamas. Dorian currently has wind speeds at 110 mph and is moving NW at 10 mph.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions will be possible by Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Saturday.

The storm is now forecast to be a major category 4 storm with 140 mph winds as it slams into Florida early next week. This is starting to look like a devastating storm for Florida. At this time, we see no evidence of direct impacts on southeast Texas.

An area of low pressure, not related to Dorian, will cross the western Gulf next week. Most of its rain will fall over south Texas and Mexico. An isolated shower is about all we will see from the system.

