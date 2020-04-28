eye on the gulf

The forecast cone for Delta no longer includes any of the upper Texas coast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The left side of the cone of uncertainty no longer extends into our coastline. Confidence is growing on a central Louisiana landfall late Friday.

Delta is a Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds and is expected to make landfall near Cancun, Mexico early Wednesday.

Some minor impacts to Texas are also possible even though the storm will make landfall far to our east.

Delta is currently just over 100 miles southeast of Cozumel in the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has it moving into the Gulf of Mexico midweek as a Category 3 hurricane. It is expected to remain a hurricane, possibly a cat 3, before making landfall Friday night into Saturday morning along the Gulf coast somewhere near the central Louisiana coast. Even though we are no longer in the cone, minor coastal flooding, rough surf, rip currents, and tropical storm force wind gusts are possible along our coast.

Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the jet stream shifts and fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State. We are almost there! You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, just in case.

