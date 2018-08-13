HURRICANE

Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago this week

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13 coverage of Hurricane Alicia, August 18th, 1983

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
With winds of 115 mph, Hurricane Alicia pummeled the Gulf Coast as it made landfall onto Texas soil on August 18, 1983.

Alicia was a Category 3 storm, making landfall on Galveston's west end near San Luis Pass. In addition to causing over $2 billion in damage, the storm killed 21 people.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Alicia in 1983


The hurricane began as a front in the central Gulf of Mexico on August 15, 1983, and quickly strengthened until landfall three days later.

The storm was small and compact, producing between 5-10 inches of rain, but it also spawned 23 tornadoes as it surged from the Gulf Coast to east Texas.

Four named storms formed during the 1983 hurricane season, proving that what matters most is where storms go, not how many form. Travis Herzog says it served as a tragic reminder that all it takes is one bad hurricane season for us, and that preparation is important.
Get the latest tropical weather forecast here.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanesevere weathertropical stormremember whenHoustonGalveston CountyGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE
Pre- and post-storm electric, natural gas safety tips
Another African dust cloud coming to Houston
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Hurricane Chris forms as Category 1 storm in the Atlantic
More hurricane
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: Saharan dust turns the sky hazy and dry
Pre- and post-storm electric, natural gas safety tips
Another African dust cloud coming to Houston
THE DUST IS BACK! More haze from African dust now overhead
More Weather
Top Stories
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Jury deciding if 'honor killings' father should die
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
Tickets to Travis Scott's music festival in Houston on sale now
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Show More
Man killed after argument leads to shooting in parking garage
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Woman's death blamed on infection from a dog lick
Thieves smash church van into CVS Pharmacy and steal ATM
More News